Calling female runners in Clitheroe to take part in this weekend's parkrun

Organisers of Clitheroe Castle parkrun are joining in a worldwide celebration of female participation by hosting a special event this Saturday (March 7th) ahead of International Women’s Day.

They are asking female runners, joggers and walkers to lace their trainers and participate in Saturday's run. If you don't fancy running, then you could even just come along to watch or cheer.

A spokesman said: "We want as many female runners/joggers walkers to take part with the idea being that they bring a first timer along to introduce them to parkrun. In order to do this, they will need to register with parkrun and download and print off a barcode by logging onto parkrun.org.uk. It is simple to do and is free to run."