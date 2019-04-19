Car flips on roof on M65

A serious crash has occurred on the M65.

Fire and rescue crews from Blackburn and Burnley were called to the crash, which happened near the westbound entry slip road at Junction 8 around 9-20am.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews were sent to a road traffic collision where a car had flipped onto its roof and was leaking fuel, between junction eight and junction seven of the M65 westbound.

"The male driver managed to get himself out of the vehicle and was assessed at the roadside by paramedics."

The entry ramp to the M65 Westbound at Junction 8 Accrington was closed for around an hour while officers helped clear the collision.