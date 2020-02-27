Caring Rosie Mae (six) is pride of Pendle after sponsored haircut raises £700 for hospice

A caring six-year-old girl has raised the fabulous sum of £700 for Pendleside Hospice.

Rosie Mae Stewart had 11 inches lopped off her shoulder length hair to raise the money.

Pendleside Hospice fundraiser Jo Applegate made a surprise visit to Rosie Mae Stewart's school to present her with a certificate and accept a cheque for the money the six-year-old raised by having her hair cut

The big hair cut took place at Rachel Mason's salon in Nelson and Rosie Mae's hair was then donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children suffering from serious and life threatening illnesses.

Rosie’s mum, Natalie Stewart, said that she was extremely proud of her daughter who smashed her original target of £400.

Pendleside Hospice Fundraiser, Jo Applegate made a surprise visit to Rosie’s school, St Joseph's RC Primary in Barnoldswick, to collect the cheque and also present the youngster with a special certificate for her magnificent efforts.