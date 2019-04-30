Cash pours in for inspirational Valley schoolgirl Lucy's 'Mission to Michigan'

Donations to help send a brave nine-year-old schoolgirl to America for life-saving cancer treatment have reached an amazing £77,000.

Lucy Wright was eight years old when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma – a childhood cancer which usually forms in certain types of nerve tissue.

The diagnosis was devastating for the family, especially for her parents Richard and Carrie and younger brother, Sam, who launched a major "Lucy's Mission to Michigan" campaign to raise £150,000 for crucial maintenance therapy in the USA aimed at keeping children in remission. Since then the Justgiving page has soared to almost £77,000.

Neuroblastoma is an aggressive form of cancer and is believed to have the second highest mortality rate in children – second only to leukaemia. Lucy was diagnosed after being referred to hospital following several weeks of complaining of pain and losing weight.

Lucy has had chemotherapy at The Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, but her treatment plan is gruelling and will take another eight months for her to achieve remission.

She is currently undergoing scans and treatment in London.

Carrie said: "Lucy started treatment in London on April 8th. We are there for a month then move down to Southampton. This is a combination of specialist high dose radiotherapy and then antibody treatment. Thankfully, we can come home in between treatments. In herself she’s doing amazingly well and still taking the isolation in her stride. The support from everyone around us has been unbelievable. Our phones are literally inundated with messages of support and we are so grateful to everyone out there."

She added: "We would like to wholeheartedly thank every single person who has donated towards Lucy's mission to Michigan. It’s been overwhelming to see how much people care about our little girl. There have been a number of fundraising events including friends who took part in the Blackpool 10k to raise money for Lucy, school fundraisers, Blackburn Rovers V Burnley fan charity match, a plant sale, golf day, Easter breakfast fundraiser and so on.

"And the fundraising continues. Later in May I am training to run the Manchester 10k. I will be accompanied by a friend. Last weekend I ran 5k with Lucy’s school friends at the family fun run. On May 20th, a group of 20 people are set to climb the highest mountain in Wales, Snowdon and we are also organising a charity black tie ball to be held in September.

"Family, friends, wellwishers and people who don't know Lucy have pledged to continue supporting her and we look forward to hitting the target. Thank you ever so much."

Anyone wishing to support Lucy's mission to Michigan should log onto: https://uk.gofundme.com/lucys-mission-to-michigan