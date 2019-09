Firefighters from Nelson spent 45 minutes rescuing a casualty trapped after a collision on Marsden Heights Close.

The incident happened yesterday morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "When we arrived we found the incident involved one vehicle and a trapped casualty. Firefighters extricated the casualty who was trapped between the car and a tree using a Dewalt saw and bow saw. Firefighters were in attendance approximately 45 minutes."