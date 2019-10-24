Cathedral hosts Festival of Baptism for Lancashire parishes

The county’s Anglican cathedral in Blackburn recently hosted a Festival of Baptism attended by people from across Lancashire.

Parishes from Fleetwood to Clitheroe; Morecambe to Haslingden and many other places were represented.

The festival was a chance to explore God’s call on people’s lives and was a time to reflect on how to use the gift of baptism to grow healthy churches.

Rt Rev. Julian Henderson, Bishop of Blackburn, and Rt Rev. Philip North, the Bishop of Burnley, were among those attending. The festival’s keynote address was delivered by Bishop Stephen Cottrell, the Bishop of Chelmsford; and there were also a series of 10 workshops, exploring baptism, confirmation and much more.

Speaking after the festival, Bishop Philip said: “The highlight of the day was, without doubt, the brilliant talk by Bishop Stephen Cottrell which brought us to the heart of what it means to find our identity as Christians from baptism.

“The day as a whole offered tremendous renewal and refreshment to all who were present … like bathing deep in beautiful fresh waters.”