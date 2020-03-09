Celebratory concert for Clitheroe church's 150th anniversary

Events to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St Paul’s Church in Low Moor continued with a wonderful concert from Clitheroe Town Band under the leadership of their musical director, Thomas Muir.

The programme spanned the ages and included Sousa’s King Cotton as a reminder of the heritage of Low Moor through the mill where cotton was woven. Tea and amazing cakes were provided and the afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

The following day, the Bishop of Blackburn, Julian Henderson came as the first guest preacher of the year. He gave thanks to God on behalf of the Diocese for 150 years of mission and ministry by those who have worshipped at St Paul’s and prayed for God's blessing on the work going on at present . After the service, the congregation had the opportunity to talk to the Bishop over brunch.

The next event, Experience Easter Outside, will enable everyone to explore the Easter story in a different way. The 150th anniversary brochure will soon be on sale and available at St Paul’s.