Century old unadopted road in Colne to be re-laid thanks to residents and council teamwork

Nieghbours in Colne and Pendle Council have teamed up in an unusual step to relay an unadopted road which has caused misery to motorists for years.

Haverholt Road has been unadopted for 122 years, a status which means that councils have no legal obligation to improve the surface, a situation which has subsequently led to the deterioration of the road.

Fed up with having to negotiate the huge potholes which have appeared over the years, neighbours living in Haverholt Road, More Street and Dale Street got together and raised around £500 each, which has now been match-funded by Pendle Council, to repair the road.

Maxine Shanahan, who lives in Dale Street, said: "Haverholt Road has been an unadopted road for 122 years. The neighbours call it pothole road because it has become so damaged over the years.

"We are so pleased that we are able to work with the council to finally get it resurfaced as it has never been done. We have endured some pretty bad winters on here, and the conditions create a lot of wear and tear on vehicles."

Despite highways being the responsibility of Lancashire County Council, Pendle Council's Colne and District Committee agreed to contribute to the work through its Community Investment Fund.

Philip Mousdale, Pendle Council’s Corporate Director, said: “This is a great example of collaborative working.

“Haverholt Road is unadopted which means Lancashire County Council has no obligation to maintain and repair the road. Thanks to contributions from residents and Pendle Council’s Colne and District Committee, work will begin this week on resurfacing the road.”

Haverholt Road is accessed by more than 30 properties and is also a key route to Alkincoats Park on foot.