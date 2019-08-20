Chance to explore Burnley and Pendle's nature and heritage

Discover the Pendle birthplace of the “Father of Time” and get your hands dirty with an afternoon of adventure play in a Burnley beauty spot.

These are just some of the exciting events set for the EXPLORE! The South Pennines Park Walk and Ride Festival 2019, which takes place from September 7th to 22nd.

The festival is co-ordinated by rural regeneration agency Pennine Prospects with over 100 walks, bike and horse rides planned,

“The event is one of the biggest of its kind in northern England,” explained Adele Adams, business and development manager with Pennine Prospects. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the unspoilt beauty of the market towns, moors, valleys and canals, plus extraordinary wildlife and industrial heritage.”

Highlights include:

• Enjoy an afternoon in the fresh air at Towneley Hall Park with scavenger hunts and fun and games for families (September 7th, 3pm to 5pm).

• Pull on your walking boots to discover Padham and Gawthorpe Hall with a gentle 3.5mile trek (September 11th, 10am)

• Discover the home valley of Sir Jonas Moore, a son of Pendle, who helped create the Royal Greenwich Observatory in the 17th century and who has been dubbed the ‘Father of Time’ (September 7th, 10am to 3pm).

• Unearth the historic past of Harle Syke, Haggart and Holt Hill villages and take a tour of Queen Mill Industrial Museum (September 12th, 10am).

• Stride out with a guided ten mile trek along the Burnley and Bronte Ways (September 18th, 10am).

“The Walk and Ride Festival is a brilliant chance to get to know the area a better,” added Pam Warhurst, chairman of Pennine Prospects. “The South Pennines has always had it its admirers, but now we have noisier champions, who want to share their love of its culture, heritage and landscape.”

The South Pennines spans 460 square miles of spectacular upland country, bounded by the Peak District and Yorkshire Dales, plus Nidderdale and the Forest of Bowland areas of outstanding natural beauty.

Embracing parts of Yorkshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester, plans are afoot to create a South Pennine Park to protect and promote it in the future.

A pocket guide listing events is available from community hubs, tourist information centres and other outlets across the region. Online listings can be found at https://simplebooklet.com/explorewrf2019 Full details of booking procedures and any charges (where applicable) are included.

Organisations involved in the festival include the National Trust, Ramblers, Rough Stuff Fellowship, SPLAT! Training and an amazing team of volunteers and guides.

The National Lottery has provided £10,000 of funding, with further backing from Sport England, Tesco Bags of Help and local parish and ward councils.