Charity football match to be held in memory of tragic Colne trio 10 years on

A charity football match is to be staged in remembrance of a trio of Pendle friends tragically killed a decade ago.

The whole of the Colne community was sent into shock in July 2009 when firefighter Tom Petty (25), musician Jessica Foxley (21) and loving father of two Phillip Wright (25) were killed in a car crash.

Now, 10 years on from the tragedy, a friend of Tom's, Neil Petty, has organised a charity football match in their memory.

Neil said: "It's now been 10 years since the awful tragedy that took three precious young lives back in July 2009.

"A few months after the accident the town came together for a hugely successful and emotional charity memorial football match with Colne Fire Station taking on a local amateur football team, Pendle Athletic FC. Tom was an integral part of the team for many years, a huge personality both on and off the pitch.

"Pendle Athletic FC claimed victory that day and the event raised close to £8,000 for charity.

"Every year since, numerous charity events have taken place to allow family and friends to come together to remember loved ones dearly missed and to continue to raise money for local charities.

"This July will mark the 10 year anniversary and due to the huge support from the people of Colne and wider area at the first match Colne Fire Station will now get the opportunity to even things out in the re-match."

The event will be raising funds for three chosen charities - The Fire Fighters Charity, Pendleside Hospice and The Stroke Association.

The game will be held at the Sovereign Play Stadium, Holt House, Colne, on Sunday, July 21st.

Gates open at noon with a 1pm kick off.