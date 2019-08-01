Charity fund-raising fun for Nelson's Yasmin during One Great Day celebrations

A Nelson girl has helped to raise money for two children's charities while enjoying an afternoon of family fun.

Yasmin Raja (six) helped to raise money for two very deserving children’s charities by taking part in the One Great Day celebrations at The Mall Blackburn.

The shopping centre joined 200 venues across the UK to host the annual fund-raising event in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital and other local charities.

Yasmin’s mum, Nac Titouh, said: “One Great Day is such a lovely idea and I am really glad we came along.

“It was super to see so many children, including Yasmin, enjoying themselves while raising money for two deserving causes.”

The Mall’s Victoria Court was transformed into fun central with giant games, craft activities, eye-catching temporary tattoos and lots of goodies handed out to little shoppers.

Yasmin, who came along with her mum Nac, particularly enjoyed a game of Ker-plunk with Tony Hutchins, the guest services manager.

The Mall will be dividing the money raised between Great Ormond Street Hospital and the children’s support services at the East Lancashire Hospice.

Loraine Jones, general manager at The Mall Blackburn, added: “We are delighted to be helping Great Ormond Street Hospital and the children’s support services at the East Lancashire Hospice."