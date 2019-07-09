Charity trek sees Ribble Valley Cubs raise hundreds

“Ollie! Ollie! Ollie!” - Rarely has Pendle Hill resounded to such a chant – if ever before!

Nine Cubs from St Mary Magdalene Scout Group shouted out the chant during their fundraising trek from Pendleton to Jeppe Knaves’ Grave on Wiswell Moor and then back down to Pendleton.

Organised to raise funds for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the Cubs immediately adopted the charity’s official mascot – OLLIE – for the day and wanted to ensure anyone in the vicinity were fully aware of what they were doing, and why.

The walk was a round trip of six miles, which took 4.5 hours to complete, in souring temperatures, which peaked at 28 degrees.

The event had been arranged by pack leader, Paul Barker, who explained, “I came up with the idea after talking to a friend who regularly raises funds for Alder Hey; he completed a fairly gruelling challenge on their behalf last year and said he had just signed up for another this year.

“I had met a young family at a pack holiday just before my conversation with my friend. The parents had told me how their son had been born with a serious heart condition and without Alder Hey very much doubted he would have survived and grown to be the wonderfully active, normal boy he is today. Two of my cubs also mentioned children they knew locally who were being, or had been, treated at Alder Hey.

“It occurred to me there are probably thousands of Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Brownies and Guides throughout the region who also owe so much to Alder Hey. I thought it would be wonderful to honour their work by arranging a fundraising event; I mentioned it to my assistant pack leader, Louise Sells, who thought it a great idea.”

The hike guaranteed each of the youngsters a “Hike Away” badge

Paul added: “We had hoped to raise £250, but based on the promises to date, we expect to exceed that handsomely! I would like to express a massive thank you each of the Cubs, Beavers, Scouts and Explorers for what they have achieved. I really could not me more proud of them.”