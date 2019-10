Two kind-hearted pupils from Chatburn Primary School organised a non-uniform day and a cake sale to raise money for Meningitis Research Foundation.

Abbie and Rubi were delighted when everyone supported the event, which raised just over £200.

Their mums, Cath Gill and Charlotte Kay, ran the Great North Run in September to raise money for the deserving cause and the girls wanted to do their bit to help with their fundraising efforts.