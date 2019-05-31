Chatburn Library set to reopen ... three years after it closed

A new chapter begins as Chatburn Library is set to reopen its doors.

Book lovers will be delighted to hear Chatburn Library is set to be reopened with a special event on July 1st by County Coun. Albert Atkinson.

At a recent meeting, cabinet agreed a proposal to reopen the library and reinstate the running of it from Chatburn C of E Primary School, on Sawley Road.

Work needed at the school to make it suitable for use as a library started on May 7th. Under the previous administration 26 of the county’s 73 libraries were closed towards the end of 2016.

A new administration was elected in May 2017, and decided to re-open as many libraries as possible under a phased programme.

Chatburn will be the 16th library to be reopened by the council, with a further four reopened as independent community libraries.

Once Chatburn Library has reopened, visitors will be able to choose from around 3,500 books as well as have access to other online library and archives services, via two computers. Free internet access will also be available.

County Coun. Atkinson said: “We’re very glad to be getting our library back and I’m delighted to be given the honour of reopening it soon.

“Libraries are one of the most important services we deliver and they are very highly valued by Lancashire’s communities.

“People in this local community have really missed their library and I couldn’t be more pleased that we are delivering on our commitment to reopen it.” Opening times for Chatburn Library will be:

Monday 1pm to 5pm;

Tuesday 1pm to 7pm;

Wednesday Closed all day;

Thursday 9am to 1pm;

Friday Closed all day;

Saturday 9am to 1pm;

Sunday Closed all day.