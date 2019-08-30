Cheers! Quaint Ribble Valley pub shortlisted for prestigious national award

Waddington Arms has been shortlisted for the North West's Hidden Gem Award that recognises the best independent hosts and hoteliers.

The eviivo Awards, now in their sixth year, recognise the best of Britain’s world-class – from bed and breakfasts and guest houses to vacation rentals and inns.

The 2019 awards shortlist has seen Waddington Arms, run by general manager Andrew Thompson, reach the final stages of the nomination process.

Over the coming weeks, their application will be judged by a panel of industry experts before the winners are announced at the annual eviivo Awards dinner on October 15th at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

Absolutely delighted for the recognition, Andrew Thompson, said: "At Waddington Arms we work so hard to give our guests a fantastic and unique experience. We are absolutely delighted to have that recognised through this shortlisting for the Hidden Gem – North West Award and hope we are successful on the night."

Paul Saxby, events director at eviivo, added: "eviivo are proud to be working with many of the finest businesses in Britain’s vibrant hospitality sector. These are often small, family-run businesses that play a significant role in driving tourism and jobs to their local community. These devoted, independent hosts take immense pride in their service and our awards shine

a light on many fine examples. What unites all of our customers is their passion and tireless dedication to offering a fantastic guest experience.

"Congratulations to all those shortlisted and we look forward to once again recognising the very best in the industry at this year’s awards.”