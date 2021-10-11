Cheers to Burnley town centre bar staff who raised hundreds of pounds in four hours to buy vital lifesaving equipment
Staff at a Burnley bar raised the tremendous sum of £600 in just four hours for a machine that can help to save lives.
And £500 towards buying a defibrillator came from a customer at The Coal Yard in recognition of a great night out he had enjoyed there.
The idea for the machine came from owners Phil James and John Astley who felt that the town centre location of the bar, on a main road and surrounded by several other bars and nightclubs, was the ideal spot for such a vital piece of equipment.
Bar manager Jake Allen and assistant manager Caitlin Hanley set up the fund raising page which is also being run at the other nine pubs owned by Phil and John. Any excess funds will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.
The defibrillator, which works by giving a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest, will be kept at the Coal Yard in Hargreaves Street where it will be accessible 24 hours a day and staff will be given relevant training on how to use one.
Donations are still being accepted and these can be made by clicking HERE