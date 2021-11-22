Chipping Christmas Tree Festival returns

The magical event is expected to attract crowds of people

After the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the community has embraced the concept of the festival with great enthusiasm. Over 20 different trees will be on display, individually decorated in many imaginative themes. Local groups including Young Farmers, CHAOS, the three churches, village schools, B4RN, Chipping in Bloom and many others are taking part in the three-day festive event.

A spokesman said: "Well-known local florist, Ann Seed, will oversee the creative aspects of the event, guaranteeing a truly joyful spectacle. There will also be handmade crafts and food gifts available, all of which have been created by folk from Chipping and the surrounding areas. Seasonal refreshments will be served in the new hospitality area of the church."