Christian Aid appeal in Pendle to help save the lives of at-risk mums

A group of Pendle volunteers are raising money to help women who live in the world's most dangerous place to become a mum.

The West Craven Christian Aid Group is hosting several events across Pendle to help save the lives of mums in Sierra Leone, where every day 10 women die from giving birth.

Jebbeh Konneh, of Sierra Leone, is heavily pregnant woman and recently lost her sister Fatmata, who died in childbirth after walking three hours in intense heat to the nearest hospital.

Jebbeh said: "My sister was crying out with hunger. She died on the side of the road. She never gave birth."

In the Sawula district, the community clinic has no electricity and only two delivery beds. And when Fatama went in to labour, she was forced to walk to hospital because of a lack of ambulances.

"I’m afraid," she added. "I pray, when that day comes, God will help me to deliver safely, so that I can have a bouncing baby and I’ll be healthy.’

Just £300 could help provide a new delivery bed so mums like Jebbeh can deliver their babies safely.

Christian Aid volunteers will host two Big Brekkies. A cooked breakfast will be served at both St Andrew’s Methodist Church, Essex Street, Barnoldswick, on Wednesday from 9 - 11-30am and Earby Community Centre, New Road, on Saturday, May 18th, from 9-11am.

St Peter’s Methodist Church, Riley Street, Earby will host a buffet lunch at noon on Tuesday.

There will be street collections in both Barnoldswick and Earby on Friday, May 17th, and gift envelopes are available in all the churches.