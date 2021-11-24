Civic honour for award winning Burnley teen who is a young champion for her hometown and mental health campaigner

The Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley invited Lamissah La-Shontae to the council chamber to congratulate her on winning the Medal of Honour at the British Citizen Youth Awards

And the 14-year old, who has a huge following on social media, was thrilled to meet the civic couple and get a special behind the scenes tour of Burnley Town Hall.

Lamissah's proud mum, Zohra Bhatti, said: "The Mayor and Mayoress were truly remarkable and full of praise for Lamissah for being such a positive role model, for both young and old, and also for her incredible charity work.

Lamissah proudly shows her Medal of Honour she won at the British Citizen Youth Awards to the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and his wife Kerry

"They congratulated her and told her how proud they were of her dedication, determination and commitment to make a difference in the world."

The civic couple chatted to Lamissah about the charities they are raising money for during their year in office including the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer charity. Mr Kilby has been a huge supporter of Lamissah and attended a sponsored roller skate she did as a little girl. And Lamissah has supported his appeal during her charity endeavours.

A successful actress, international model, blogger, and 'influencer' Lamissah has a huge presence on social media, racking up over 200,000 followers on Instagram. She is keen to use her voice and influence to support people of all ages in all aspects of mental health, abuse and bullying.

Lamissah is currently in he process of creating a support group covering all aspects of internet 'trolling' as she is constantly contacted by people of all ages reaching out to ask for her advice.

Lamissah surprised the mayoress by presenting her with a bouquet of flowers

The civic meeting was not the first for Lamissah who, when she was just six in 2014 and starting out on her charity work, was invited to meet the then Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Andy Tatchell and his wife Lorna.

She has also received backing from Coun. Charlie Briggs, another former mayor, and Clarets legend Andy Payton.

Zohra added: "Lamissah is passionate about everything she does and is determined to put her hometown of Burnley on the map, this is paramount to her."

"Since Lamissah received the young citizen award life has been a whirlwind and we feel so honoured but there is so much more to come from her."

Lamissah is a successful actress, model and social media blogger and infuencer at the age of just 14

Lamissah, a year nine student at Shuttleworth College in Padiham, began helping others when she was just five after losing her grandfather and seeing her younger brother, Xavier (11) suffer with complex health conditions.

Visiting her brother at various hospitals, Lamissah saw many sick children and adults which inspired her to start her journey to fundraising and various awareness campaigns for many different charities.

She began by raising funds for underprivileged children globally through The Rainbow Child Foundation by taking part in a natural pageant representing her hometown and country in Paris.

Lamissah has raised £10,000 through a series of events including a sponsored swim, charity kids' day, fashion shows, a fundraising walk and sponsored carol singing.

Lamissah has done all this excellent work despite suffering her own health scare when she had to have a benign skin melanoma removed. But she turned the experience into a positive for others by working on a worldwide campaign which shows models with scars in every aspect, from cancer to burns.

The inspirational teenager's work has earned her the honour of becoming an ambassador for several charities, organisations and brands.