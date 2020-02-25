Clarets boss Sean Dyche urges town to sign up for Burnley 10k as Turf Moor announced as new home

Turf Moor will play host to the town’s biggest charitable running event – the Asda Foundation Burnley 10K – later this year.

Burnley FC’s manager and players helped kick off this year’s event, which will see thousands visit the club’s ground on Sunday, June 28th, as it becomes the new home of the Burnley 10K.

Boss Sean Dyche was joined by players including Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez, Ben Mee and Matěj Vydra today to officially launch the 2020 event along with the events official partner charities.

Sean Dyche said: “There is always a great buzz in the town on Burnley 10K day so it’s great that we as a club can get even more involved and host the event this year. I hope you’ll all pull on your trainers and support this great event and the many charities which will benefit.”

Working in partnership with the Clarets and Burnley Borough Council, Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, who organise the 10K, hope to increase community engagement and encourage even more people to get involved with the event whether that’s taking part or volunteering.

Mike Tomlinson, CEO of Run For All said: “Burnley has always been one of my favorite events and as a Burnley season ticket holder I’m really pleased we have been able to establish a partnership with the club. The club is at the heart of the local community and we hope together we can continue to help charities across the town to raise thousands of pounds.”

Runners can take part in the event – one of the most loved in the North-West – for fun, personal challenge or to raise funds for charity.

They are especially encouraged to support the event’s partner charities which include Pendleside Hospice, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Child Action North West, Burnley FC in the community and Burnley Leisure Trust.

Neil Hart, chief executive officer of Burnley FC said: “We’re pleased to help launch this year’s run and to work with Run for All to encourage more people to take part in this fantastic local event.

"Once again, runners can help raise funds to support the non-profit work of Burnley FC in the Community – work that now touches the lives of over 33,000 people every year. I’ll be running for BFCitC this year and we look forward to welcoming new and returning fundraisers to the 2020 team!”

Sammi Graham, head of events at Pendleside Hospice said: “We are once again thrilled to be a partner charity in Run For All’s Burnley 10K. We’re very excited for the day…it’s definitely a favourite in our events calendar as it brings the community together whilst supporting great causes and allowing anyone to take part, whether they’re a beginner or expert.”

Michelle Grimes, events and partnership manager at Burnley Leisure Trust said: “Burnley Leisure are delighted to be a partner charity and support the Burnley 10k in 2020.

"We aim to promote health and well-being across the town and this event is a highlight for local runners. Our runners raise monies that contribute to our community project's such as our couch to 5k programme, providing school swimming and coaching, youth engagement work and healthy lifestyles sessions.”

Attracting runners of all abilities, entrants will follow the same route as previous years with just a change to the start/finish location.

Starting at Turf Moor runners will turn onto Todmorden Road before a 2K section through Towneley Park.

They will follow the tree-lined causeway out of the park for a long downhill section along Todmorden Road.

The route then levels out to cross Harry Potts Way at Turf Moor and follows Belvedere Road before turning into Thompson Park and taking in the boating lake and Italian Gardens.

Runners leave Thompson Park at Queen Victoria Road and head up Queens Park Road into Brun Valley before taking Harry Potts Way to the stadium finish.

The event is sponsored by the Asda Foundation, Burnley Borough Council, Burnley FC, Burnley Express, BBC Radio Lancashire, Arla Protein, High5, Motorpoint, Runderwear and Aftershokz.

Entries for the Burnley 10K open tomorrow here