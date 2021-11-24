Clarets fans' generous donations help former captain John Pender smash £10,000 target

John Pender with wife Denise

And the £10,000 appeal to improve Captain Fantastic's quality of life has already smashed its target as donations and messages of support have flooded in with the total already exceeding £11,800.

John's plight was featured by the Burnley Express last week when we revealed that the 58-year-old, who led Burnley to two promotions, had been diagnosed with the cruel disease.

John is now confined to a wheelchair and is cared for by his loving family led by wife Denise.

John and Denise Pender with children Lauren, Nikki, Danny and grandson Connor

During his time at Turf Moor he skippered Burnley to promotion from the old Division 4 in 1992 and led the team to victory in the Division 2 play-off final against Stockport County at Wembley in 1994.

"In an emotional and heartfelt message on behalf of the Pender family, his daughter Lauren told the Express: “The outpouring of support, generosity and kind donations that our family has received has been overwhelming.

“We are incredibly touched by the huge response received from the Clarets fans and from all of the football fans, especially those from the clubs which our dad played for.

"Our hearts have been warmed as we read, and continue to read, each message and memory of our dad. As our dad reads the messages he recalls many of the wonderful memories of the brilliant times in his career, which he treasures.

“His family, reads each message with true pride. We cannot thank those who have supported us enough, but would like to personally extend a heartfelt thank-you to each and every person for the support, generosity and kind donations, which have truly lifted our dad’s spirits and in turn, ours.”