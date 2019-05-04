Clarets legend Willie Irvine recovering in hospital after serious fall

Clarets goal-scoring legend, Willie Irvine, is recovering in hospital having suffered a fractured skull and several other broken bones following a fall at his home.

The former striker and fans' favourite, who played 126 times for Burnley FC between 1960 and 1968, fell down the stairs on Tuesday night at his home in Burnley.

Although he remains in the high-dependency unit of the Royal Preston Hospital, his family are hoping for a full recovery. A family spokesman said: "He is on an upward recovery and we are thankful for everyone’s love and best wishes we have received."

Burnley FC have been quick to send their best wishes to Mr Irvine. A spokesman for Burnley FC said: "As a club we are very sorry to hear of Willie’s recent accident and pray for his speedy recovery.”

Mr Irvine, a Northern Ireland international player, scored 78 goals for the Clarets and eight for his country in 23 appearances.

More details about Mr Irvine's condition will appear on this website.