Clitheroe and District Budgerigar Society celebrates Golden anniversary

A birthday atmosphere was created when The Clitheroe and District Budgerigar Society marked its 50th birthday.

Five decades ago, local friends Jim Parker, Jack Cook, Ken Whaites and Terry Nelson decided to start a budgerigar club and within a short time the club grew to around 90 members!

Members celebrate club's special birthday

Since then members have enjoyed many good nights socialising and success in budgerigar shows around the country. Although today the numbers of members may have dwindled, but the enthusiasm for this hobby is no less.

A spokesman said: "We still meet every third Wednesday of each month at 7-30pm at the Whalley Methodist Church hall and some members are successful in winning at shows up and down the country. Talking to the members about breeding and showing budgies is quite eye opening. The knowledge and passion for these little feathery creatures is vast and to produce any budgie never mind show winning budgies is a complex procedure. But all members are eager and willing to help anyone who wants to learn and welcome anyone who wants to join them young and old. To celebrate the milestone golden anniversary, a meal and cake courtesy of Mrs J. Wilkinson was enjoyed by everyone, plus a delicious trifle made by Mrs Whaites. "Plus, there were lots of special 50 years rosettes, which most members received. Congratulations and a very big happy birthday to all members past and present."

Results for the 50th year show are: Derek Whaites best in show and Tom Barron, best young bird.