Clitheroe church helps people to manage their money for a better future

A church running a debt counselling centre is to relaunch a free course to help people avoid financial crisis.

St James’ Church, Clitheroe, has once again partnered with UK charity Christians Against Poverty to run the course following on from the success of their CAP Debt Centre. The course was previously run locally by Clitheroe Community Church, and the two churches are working together to offer the course in the Ribble Valley.

It will mean that anyone who struggles to keep on top of their personal finances will be able to learn how to balance their budget, stop relying on credit and begin saving for the unexpected.

CAP money coach and local CAP debt centre manager, Graham Haldane, said: "We’re really excited to be offering this new service to the people of Clitheroe. Our debt centre has been a real success with many people who thought there was no way out of their financial crisis and now we’re hoping we can show that it’s not impossible to sort your household budget and prevent further problems. Experience tells us that when you can manage your money, life is greatly improved. This course will benefit any individual or couple who would like to gain more control over their budget.”

The next course runs from 7-30 to 9-30pm on Tuesdays, 12th, 19th and 26th November.

Graham added: “Everyone is welcome. Please don’t think you have to be a maths genius – we have the tools and can help make it straight forward. All you need to bring with you is a determination to improve your finances.”

To book your place on the CAP Money Course, email grahamhaldane@capuk.org, call 07860617992, or book your place online at www.capmoneycourse.org.