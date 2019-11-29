Clitheroe class of 1945 enjoy school reunion

Former students of St Michael and St John's Primary School gathered to enjoy a trip down memory lane and to celebrate the 80th birthday of two of its pupils.

Pat Dixon and Barbara Harrison organised a luncheon to celebrate their 80th birthdays, along with as many others who were in their class at St Michael and St John’s Primary School back in 1945.

Seventeen people, mostly women, were excited to meet up at Barbara’s house “The Old Butchery” in Waddington. Old photographs from the school days were displayed and a DVD (loaned by Chris Leeming whose aunt was headmistress of the school at that time) showing dancing in the school yard was viewed. As it was the end of the Second World War, there were fewer pupils than usual in the class.

A spokesman said: "It was a splendid day. There was telling of interesting stories, lots of laughter accompanied by good food. Barbara organised the event to raise money for the installation of a hearing aid ‘loop system’ in St Helen's Church, Waddington."