Clitheroe couple share pain of losing their beloved baby

When Ribble Valley couple, Rosie and Ben Strachan lost their baby Oliver in 2016, whilst immediate hospital care was superb, it was not so easy to find ongoing specific local support.



Baby loss, whether through infertility, miscarriage or stillbirth is a common, but often hidden experience. That is why, during baby loss awareness week, Rosie is putting on a short reflective

service for anyone who has been affected by this all too common experience.

The service will be held at St James Church, Clitheroe, on Monday, October 14th, at 7pm.

Rector of St James’, the Rev. Mark Pickett who is Rosie’s father, said: "The loss of Oliver affected not just Ben and Rosie, but the wider families too. I have been working with Rosie to create a time and space to help people on their grief journey. It won’t really be a service on Monday, but more of a space with lots of creative opportunities for folk to engage.

"We will also be signposting to other agencies that give ongoing support. Loss of anyone is not something you get over, it is something you learn to live with and we hope that this will help people living in what is often coined the `new normal.’”

Rosie and Ben went on to have Evie, who was born in 2018.

Asked what she hoped for from this service, Rosie replied: "Firstly, I want to highlight the often forgotten and hidden grief people suffer and secondly to show people they aren’t alone and give or signpost them to relevant support.”

Anyone wishing to share their grief journey with Rosie can do so by e-mailing her on: info@friendsofserenity.org