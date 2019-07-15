Clitheroe daughter set to walk 26.2 miles in memory of mother

A daughter is putting her best foot forward and walking a marathon this weekend in memory of her beloved mother whom she lost to cancer last year.

Penny Burrow (41) is honouring the memory of Sue Shepherd, by walking 26.2 miles with her husband John (47).

The late Sue Shepherd

Penny and John are no strangers to walking, in fact, the duo have successfully completed many Wainwright routes in the Lake District, but their next challenge is right on their doorstep.

On Saturday they will walk in the Ribble Valley trying to raise a target of £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Penny said: “I am slightly nervous. John and I have plotted a route around the Ribble Valley over the past few months while walking our dogs. It starts in Clitheroe and goes via Pendleton, Downham, Sawley, Grindleton, West Bradford, Waddington, Bashall, Mitton and back to Clitheroe. The walk is beautiful; mostly off road with amazing views of the Ribble Valley. We had thought of organising a bit of a celebration once we finish, but I think I will be so tired that I will be going straight to bed!”

She added: “Sue was well known around the Ribble Valley, having been a youth worker and involved with the churches. She was the co-ordinator for Christian Aid in the area. We would be grateful of any donations for this cause in memory of a special lady.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so by logging onto https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/marathon-walk-for-sue-sh

If anyone would like to donate by cash/cheque, please contact John on 07971784714.