A Clitheroe drink-driver more than twice the limit has been banned for 18 months.

Craig Catlow (53), was caught on Whalley Road, Clitheroe, on January 22nd, last year.

He blew 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the police station. The legal limit is 35, Burnley magistrates heard.

Catlow, of Clitheroe Road, Bashall Eaves, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was fined £700, with a £70 victim surcharge and £930 costs.