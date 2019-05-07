Clitheroe driving instructor set to appear on TV quiz show 'The Chase'

A popular Clitheroe driving instructor will swap his car for Elstree Studios in London later this week.

Andy Tulloch is set to come under the national spotlight on Thursday afternoon when he appears as a contestant on ITV quiz show “The Chase”.

Andy will come face-to-face with host Bradley Walsh, who is described as an "absolutely lovely man", but he is remaining tight-lipped about his performance.

He said: "I originally applied in May 2015. A few weeks later I received a phone call and was asked to answer 20 general knowledge questions. This was followed by an audition in Blackpool, which went well, but I didn't hear anything and I thought they had forgotten all about me. Towards the end of last year I was shocked to receive a phone call from the producers and I went to London to film the show."

He added: "I had a great time filming and my team mates were good too."

Andy said he was inspired to appear on the show after watching Clitheroe Vicar Andy Froud's appearance on the ITV quiz show a few years ago.

Viewers will have to tune into ITV at 5pm on Thursday to see how Andy gets on.