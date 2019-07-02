Clitheroe Food Festival dishes up huge dollop of family fun

A huge dollop of family fun will be dished up at the Clitheroe Food Festival on August 10th.

The free event will feature the plate-flipping and napkin-sculpting slapstick of the Comedy Waiters, the "daring deeds with dishes" of Culinary Capers and the madcap comedy of gingham-clad Dinner Ladies Rita and Freda.

The popular Mad Science will set up a series of fun stations featuring demonstrations and hands-on activities throughout the town centre and there will be non-stop live music.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “We have created a strong narrative around food over the years and established the Clitheroe Food Festival as one of the best in the UK.

“But as well as top-quality artisan produce, festival-goers can expect to find a feast of family fun and non-stop street entertainment.”

The Clitheroe Food Festival, organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council and sponsored by Bowland Brewery and Fort Vale Engineering, is one of Lancashire’s most popular events, attracting over 18,000 visitors to the town centre.

This year’s festival will showcase food bursting with flavour from over 100 of the region’s best artisan producers, including Biltong beef, outdoor-reared Bowland pork, sizzling sausage piroshky, cinnamon burza, beetroot gravadlax, organic ‘Bob’s knobs’, devil pie, spicy ‘weaping reaper’ sauce, cherry Bakewell gin and peanut butter hummus.

Further details are available at clitheroefoodfestival.com.