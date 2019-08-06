Clitheroe Food Festival road closures

Motorists are being advised several roads in Clitheroe will be closed from Thursday onwards for the 2019 Clitheroe Food Festival.



The market car park will close from 2pm on Thursday until 8am Sunday. Notices will be in position to warn motorists of this and to ensure their cars are removed by 2pm. This will allow the marquees to be set up on the car park.

New Market Street, between King Street and the market, will not be available for parking from 6am on the left-hand side from Thursday until Sunday. Parking will be allowed on the limited waiting side only, until 2pm on Thursday.

New Market Street will be closed from King Street at 2pm on Thursday – motorists are kindly asked to park elsewhere during the festival period. Vehicles left parked on New Market Street after 2pm on Thursday do so at their own risk and may be removed to prevent accidents occurring. Access to the Tyremen area only will be limited from Parson Lane.

Parking on King Street either side of New Market Street for approximately 10 minutes will not be permitted from 2pm to allow an articulated lorry to park and offload equipment for the festival.

New Market Street will remain closed all day on Friday.

On Saturday, the taxi rank will be closed on King Lane from 6am until 8pm.

Castle Street, New Market Street, Market Place, King Street, King Lane, and New Market Street will all be closed to traffic from 6am until approximately 8pm.

Access to Wellgate and York Street will be via Church Street.

Railway View Car Park will be closed on Saturday to all, but blue badge holders and stallholder vehicles. A large park-and-ride facility at Clitheroe Auction Market will be in place again to encourage visitors to park out of the town centre; AA signs will direct visitors to the location from all main roads. The drop off and pick up will be at the interchange.

All mini coaches, coaches and other large passenger vehicles are being encouraged to use the aforementioned facility to avoid blocking residential streets. Blue Badge holders parking dangerously on single yellow lines and causing severe traffic blockages, possibly endangering life by restricting emergency vehicle movement will be handled by the police. Stewards will attempt to monitor and prevent snarl ups and parking will not be permitted on the diversion routes to prevent congestion.