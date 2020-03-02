Clitheroe head's delight over high praise from Ofsted

A Clitheroe high school at the forefront of technological education is celebrating an excellent Ofsted report.

Inspectors recently visited Ribblesdale High School and were extremely impressed with what they saw judging it good in all aspects and outstanding in its personal development.

All smiles ...Mr Stephen Cox and his staff and pupils are thrilled with their most recent Ofsted inspection report

Top marks were given to the school's leadership and management, quality of education and behaviour and attitudes of the pupils.

The report stated: "Ribblesdale High School is a happy and harmonious place to learn. Pupils behave very well. They are considerate of each other and get along with their teachers.

Pupils feel safe and are exceptionally well cared for. Pupils benefit from an exemplary range of opportunities to enhance their personal development. They show commitment to their studies and are keen to do their best. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities typically have their needs met well. As a result, the behaviour, attendance and progress of this group have improved. Leaders are passionate about pupils’ personal development. They aim for pupils to become confident and principled adults who can thrive within a rapidly changing world. Pupils take part in an extensive range of activities to enhance their wider development. They are taught how to look after their own health and that of the planet."

High standards of teaching has been praised too. The report added: "Leaders have created a culture in which staff are valued. Staff feel that leaders are considerate of their well-being. Leaders assess the likely impact of their actions on staff workload. Where possible, they make use of technology to ensure that staff enjoy a positive work-life balance."

Speaking to the Clitheroe Advertiser, headteacher Stephen Cox, said the recent Ofsted report mirrors the school he knows and loves. He added: "We are extremely pleased with the Ofsted report. When I began my headship at the school eight years ago, I had a 2020 vision to not only concentrate on the qualifications and knowledge of pupils, but how to provide an enriched programme where pupils can immerse themselves, explore and discover not only new activities, pursuits and interests but also the qualities of teamwork, determination and resilience. We put together some structures and worked really hard for children in Years 7 to 10, to access this and it has proved successful."

Mr Cox, who is a national leader of education enabling him improve the life chances of young people, added: "Ribblesdale High is a technology school - a Microsoft training academy. Ribblesdale has a strong tradition of utilising technology to enhance the great teaching already taking place, and equipping young people with skills for the 21st Century. An integral part of this is that all pupils have their own one-to-one device, which enables applications such as Office 365, Minecraft Education Edition and Doddle, to engage and drive the thirst for knowledge in all curriculum areas."

The Queens Road school has also been designated a National Support School, which means the head and staff use their success and professionalism to provide additional leadership to other schools.

Looking to the future, Mr Cox explained: "We are continuing to expand and a new school block is set to open over the summer. The school is increasingly popular and we do have a wide reach. The big thing for us is not to jump on the bandwagon, but continue with what is right for our pupils."