Clitheroe lad Sam Jackson makes his debut on 'Love Island'

Sam Jackson makes his debut on Love Island. Photo credit: ITV plc

Sam Jackson (23), who lives in Clitheroe made his first appearance last night (Monday) when contestants were split from their partners as the notorious "Casa Amor" stint begins

The coronavirus pandemic meant that 2020’s summer series of Love Island had to be cancelled, with travel restrictions still in place for many British residents. But now it’s finally back on our screens, with a new cast including a luxury party host, semi-pro footballer, waitress and civil servant.

Sam said his friends and family describe him as "confident, sometimes too confident for my own good; cheeky, fun and exciting" and thinks he will bring "a lot of excitement and energy" to the villa.

It is believed Sam, a keen cricketer and footballer, is a welder who was working at Hanson Cement, formerly Castle Cement, before he signed-up for a spot on the Island.

When asked who he has got his eye on, he replied: "They’re all stunning girls. I’m open to getting to know them all really!"

Sam, and the rest of the new islanders, are expected to cause controversy in the ‘Casa Amor’ stint which typically sees couples split from their original partners. If Sam is chosen to 'couple up' with one of the original contestants he could win himself a permanent place in the Love Island villa.