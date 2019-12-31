Clitheroe Library exhibition showcases camera club's talents

A range of prints from Ribblesdale and District Camera Club members covering most genres of photography – from portraiture to wildlife to landscapes – are on display at Clitheroe Library until the end of January.

The club is a small, friendly group comprising members at all stages of their own personal photographic journey, based just outside of Clitheroe.

With more digital photography in the world than ever before, the club feel that photographic prints are still a vital and important part of the photographic world and the work is created to be shared and critiqued in the hope of improving skills and expertise.

A spokesman said: "The prints on display have all been part of club activities with the majority of them having been entered into club competitions. Some have gone on to be part of travelling exhibitions around Lancashire and Cheshire whilst others have competed in both national and international competitions."

Christopher Jowett, frontline officer for Clitheroe Library, said: "We are delighted that the camera club has chosen the library as the venue for their exhibition and are impressed at the extremely high quality of work on show. The club's exhibition will be the first of an ongoing series of exhibitions at the library by local artists and the generous provision by the club of display boards enables us to support the culture and creativity in the town."

The impressive display has been made possible by the camera club through their donation of exhibition boards for the mezzanine level in the library. More details about the club can be found at www.ribblesdalecameraclub.org.uk. The exhibition can be seen at Clitheroe Library from 9am until 5pm on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9am until 7pm on Tuesdays.