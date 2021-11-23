Clitheroe nurse takes on month-long cold water challenge to fund life-saving research
While most people have been putting on extra layers of clothing due to the winter weather, an oncology nurse from Clitheroe has taken the plunge and is completing the cold water challenge to raise money for a worthwhile charity.
Joanne Davis (52) has been braving a 30-second cold water dip every day since the beginning of the month for Cancer Research UK.
Her initial goal was to raise £150, but she successfully exceeded this with the total currently standing at £365. She hopes to raise as much money money as possible for the deserving cause.
She explained: "I'm braving the Cold Water Challenge this month by promising to immerse myself in cold water for 30 seconds every day. In the 25 years I have been a cancer nurse, I have seen huge advances in treatments and now support people who live with cancer instead of dying from it.
"I usually swim in the Ribble or the Hodder or Lake Burwain, but I am also making use of a cold water container in my backyard as I am in isolation prior to surgery."
Joanne went onto say: "Cancer is relentless, but so are the people carrying out the research - please donate as the pandemic and its aftermath continue to impact lives affected by cancer."
