Clitheroe nurse takes on month-long cold water challenge to fund life-saving research

Joanne Davis (52) has been braving a 30-second cold water dip every day since the beginning of the month for Cancer Research UK.

Her initial goal was to raise £150, but she successfully exceeded this with the total currently standing at £365. She hopes to raise as much money money as possible for the deserving cause.

She explained: "I'm braving the Cold Water Challenge this month by promising to immerse myself in cold water for 30 seconds every day. In the 25 years I have been a cancer nurse, I have seen huge advances in treatments and now support people who live with cancer instead of dying from it.

Joanne Davis making a splash for life-saving research

"I usually swim in the Ribble or the Hodder or Lake Burwain, but I am also making use of a cold water container in my backyard as I am in isolation prior to surgery."

Joanne went onto say: "Cancer is relentless, but so are the people carrying out the research - please donate as the pandemic and its aftermath continue to impact lives affected by cancer."