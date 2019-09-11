Clitheroe pupil shares his leadership experiences

Teen George Miller entranced members of Ribblesdale Rotary Club with tales spent at a country house near Grange-over-Sands in Cumbria.

The former pupil of Bowland High School explained how he enjoyed a range of activities and was placed in challenging situations to help develop leadership and team bonding skills and to increase personal confidence.

Every year Rotary clubs in Lancashire and Cumbria take over the centre for Rotary Youth Leadership Award week. George (16), said his leadership skills were honed with the confidence given by others in his group, some of whom he felt would become friends for life. He was selected last term by a panel of Rotary judges.

A spokesman said: "George is now studying for his A-levels at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School sixth-form and we wish him well in his future career and life."