Lancashire County Council's Household Waste Recycling Centre at Clitheroe is closed this week for maintenance work.

The nearest centres during this closure are Altham or Longridge. The centre at Longridge is closed today as usual (Tuesday), but will be open for the rest of the week.

Clitheroe is closed today and is expected to reopen again on Saturday.

For more information about opening times and locations, please visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/recycling-centres/