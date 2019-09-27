Clitheroe Rotarians and friends spruce up community garden

If you are a Clitheroe resident, and walk under the middle railway bridge, near the Post Office sorting office at the end of Chester Avenue, you may have noticed a strip of well kept and planted garden appear over the last few years, on what was a piece of waste ground.

This was the voluntary work of community stalwart Mr Harold Feathers. Harold is now finding it difficult to keep on top of the garden maintenance, so, Rotary has stepped in to help.

A green-fingered team of local Rotarians, with Harold's direction, gave the garden a late summer tidy up ready for autumn.

A spokesman said: "The plan is now to keep going back to keeping the community garden in good order. Why not come and join us and Harold in the future? Our work resulted in several bags of green waste, so we must have done a good job!"