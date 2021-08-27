Clitheroe Rotarians appeal for unwanted goods to help those in need

If yes, then you can now donate these unwanted items to charity via Clitheroe Rotary.

On the first Saturday of each month, Rotary will have a pop up stall on Clitheroe Market, starting Saturday, September 4th. Just drive onto the Market Car Park, find our stall on the Market Bull Ring and Rotarians will help you unload your car, it's as simple as that!

Where will your donated goods go?

Clitheroe Rotarians ready to collect your unwanted goods. Picture by David Bleazard

IT equipment will continue to go to "IT Schools Africa", for refurbishment after all data has been professionally deleted at the charity's HQ in Cheltenham. Clitheroe Rotarians have provided over 1,000 computers from the Ribble Valley over the years supporting IT Schools Africa. Teachers and children then learn IT skills in villages across Africa.

Sewing machines and hand/power tools (in good working order) will be donated to "Tools for Self Reliance", a charity based in Southampton, that Rotary is supporting for the first time. Sewing machines are used by ladies who set up tailoring businesses to produce school uniforms, which can't be purchased in shops. Tools are used to set up light engineering, automotive, carpentry and horticultural businesses.

To quote one seamstress named Judy " My life has changed significantly since I received my sewing machine. Now people admire me and my family's life has also improved"

Clitheroe Rotarian David Bleazard said: "We all have sheds and garages full of tools we have bought or inherited that will never get used. Put them in the hands of those who can turn their lives around with your help.

"Rotary has collected thousands of coats across Lancashire over the last few years for 'Wrap Up Lancashire'. Sadly, due to the pandemic, we couldn't do this in 2020. So now is the time to dig out those unwanted womens, mens and childrens coats, we will make sure they go to a deserving person near to home in the North West.

"What do you do with those empty pill foil blister packs? Bring them to Rotary, on Clitheroe Market and we will pass them onto Superdrug, who make sure they are recycled for the benefit of Marie Curie.

"Do you have any unwanted spectacles? Rotary are collecting these on behalf of the ladies at 'Inner Wheel' who once again recycle and send abroad."

He added: "If you miss us on September 4th.,make a note in your diary, as we will also be setting up our pop up collection point on October 2nd., November 6th., and December 4th.