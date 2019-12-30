Clitheroe Rotary sends a bucket load of thanks

Members of Clitheroe Rotary held a bucket collection at Sainsbury's supermarket raising £1,550.76 in aid of the various charities they support.

Rotarian, Bill Honeywell, said: "A great big thank you to the management and staff at Sainsbury's of Clitheroe and to all their customers for their donations, and to our Rotary members who collected - and were delighted at the generosity of everyone who parted with their spare cash.

"The grand total of £1,550.76 smashed previous records - and every penny will go to charities supported by Clitheroe Rotary. Thanks also to Santa for being there despite the cold. Thank you again."