Clitheroe's cake diva Rosie Dummer unveils life-sized Boris Johnson creation

Clitheroe’s talented Rosie Dummer has again hit the headlines with one of her show stopping cake creations, this time depicting the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 7ft life-sized cake sculpture of "BoJo" was made as the feature cake for the annual Cake and Bake Show held at London Excel.

Rosie Dummer shows off her fantastic creation

In keeping with this year’s show theme of ‘Illusion Cakes they wanted to create a cake version of the moment Boris was suspended from a zipwire in 2012.

A well-known personality in the cake industry, Rosie (AKA Rosie Cake-Diva) was recently filmed for Channel 5 creating Stonyhurst College out of cake and also stars in Channel 4’s series, Extreme Cake Makers, but even for Rosie, who has previously created numerous life-sized cake creations, this was a challenging commission.

Rosie said: "BoJo is so well known that there is extra pressure to get it right, not to mention the complexity of trying to suspend a life-sized cake. This was truly a scary undertaking."

In the face of political divisions, Rosie chose to highlight the British sense of humour and the public did indeed find the cake entertaining and amusing, whichever way they voted.

She added: "The atmosphere was very jolly and not at all confrontational. I would like to think that even Boris would find it amusing, after all one thing that Boris excels at is his sense of humour!"

The cake was sculpted out of rich chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and covered in chocolate ganache and icing. The cake is estimated to weigh more than the PM himself and the whole baking process was being filmed for TV’s "Wonderful World of Chocolate" series, which will air on Channel 5 in due course.