Clitheroe's Edisford Bridge reopening date revealed

Repairs are almost complete on the grade II listed Edisford Bridge, on the outskirts of Clitheroe, after a wall on the Waddington-bound side of the structure was damaged after being hit by a water tanker.



The bridge is due to reopen tomorrow afternoon (Friday).

Repairs being carried out at the busy historic bridge

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We're now in the final stages of repairs to Edisford Bridge. Following some resurfacing work due to take place on Friday we are planning to reopen the bridge and remove the diversion in the afternoon. We're grateful for people's patience and sorry for the inconvenience over recent weeks while we completed these essential repairs."