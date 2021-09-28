Clitheroe schoolboy buzzing after appearing on brand-new CBBC series 'Show me the Honey!'

Viewers will see Rocco show off his beekeeping skills on Thursday

Show Me the Honey! - the UK’s first competitive beekeeping TV show - features five children and their families taking part in a series of weekly challenges to create the best hive and tastiest honey, with the winner scooping the "Beekeeper of the Year" trophy.

Rocco Croft-Senior, who attends Pendle Primary School in Clitheroe, has been keeping bees in his granddad's garden as part of the show, where he will learn everything about caring for a hive while competing for the prestigious winner's title. During the seven-part series, the novice beekeeping families learn about their charges in bee school and try to earn the weekly golden bee prize. Rocco is determined to celebrate the sweet success of beekeeping!

With the appetite for apiaries on the rise as people try to tackle the climate crisis by reversing the decline in bees, Show Me the Honey! taps into the buzz around beekeeping and gives viewers tips on how to help all pollinating insects.

Presented by Bafta award-winner Maddie Moate, the programme will also highlight the role bees play in the food chain and look at the wider issues around conservation and the decline of pollinators.

Maddie, who kept bees as a child, said: "We all love honey and bees are vital to our eco-system, now more than ever. With green fingers and sticky hands we want to inspire the next generation of eco-conscious youngsters to get outside, support our precious pollinators and maybe even encourage them to try their hand at beekeeping with a local expert.”

One of the judges on the show is the chef Ainsley Harriott, who makes a dish from the winning honey.

Speaking about his appearance on the programme, Rocco said: "Going on 'Show Me the Honey!' was a great experience as I made new friends and learnt about bees. I really enjoyed every minute of it and I am excited for my friends and family to watch the show."