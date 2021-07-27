Clitheroe's Last Night of the Proms concert to go ahead for 2021

The annual concert has previously attracted large crowds

Audiences waving Union Jacks will be able to rejoice as they make their way to the Clitheroe Castle Bandstand on Saturday, August 7th, at 6-30pm.

This year the popular concert features music by Slaidburn Town Band.

A spokesman for organisers Clitheroe Town Council said: "Clitheroe Town Council is pleased to announce that the Last Night of the Proms concert will be taking place on August 7th at the Castle Bandstand.

"Admission is free and people are invited to come along with a picnic and enjoy a musical summer evening - weather permitting! The event should finish between 9 and 9-30am.

"Unfortunately, we are unable to provide seating this year so those planning to attend need to bring their own seating or rugs.