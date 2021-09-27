Coffee and cake enjoyed by Clitheroe residents raises almost £400 for charity
Residents of Candlemakers Court, Clitheroe, enjoyed tea, coffee and delicious cakes by supporting MacMillan Cancer Nurses and raising a splendid £378.17
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:40 pm
A variety of cakes were provided by the residents whilst Celia Birtwistle baked scones, muffins and brownies. Nick Schumann manned the tombola, raising £89 of the total, ensuring all prizes were claimed. A spokesman said everyone had a great time at the fundraiser.