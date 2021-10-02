Coffee and cake treats tempt treat Burnley office workers to raise £300 for good cause
Delicious cakes tempted office workers to dig deep for charity.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 4:55 am
Organised by Jess Bowen, manager at Burnley' s Business First Centre, as part of Macmillan Cancer Support world's biggest coffee morning, the event raised £300.
Tilly Jo Bakes, who visits the centre weekly to sell cakes and soup, also helped to organise the event with DC Coffee, a daily visitor to the centre in Liverpool Road.
A raffle helped to boost the total raised and companies who donated prizes included Petty Estate Agents, Beverly Bell Training Group, DRN Sports Management and Parc Developments.