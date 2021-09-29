Colne community comes together to raise funds for Bobby

Bobby and his wife Najette and their two children, Harrison (3) and baby Teagan

Pupils from Sacred Heart RC Primary School, as well as family and friends of Bobby McCaigue, are taking part in a whole weekend of fundraising events:

On the afternoon of Friday October 1st, Sacred Heart is holding its own sponsored run when pupils will be attempting to run as many laps as they can around their school track.

On Saturday October 2nd at 10am a sponsored Judo throw will take place at the Kanokwai Budo Renmei Dojo in Colne.

And on Sunday October 3rd at 10-30am Robyn Pinder, the partner of Bobby’s bother Dave, will be taking part in the Pendle Park Run Marathon – which will be a total of 16 laps of the Pendle Park Run loop. This will be part of the virtual London Marathon.

Robyn, who works at Skipton Building Society and lives in Colne, said: “A couple of years ago Bobby was diagnosed with a rare and fast-growing brain tumour. He underwent surgery and radiotherapy and for some time everything was going as well as it could.

“Unfortunately, Bobby’s brain tumour returned – for which he’s recently undergone a second surgery. On top of all this, he’s currently going through chemotherapy to try and contain the tumour.

Bobby now lives in Braintree, Essex, with his wife Najette and two children, Harrison (3) and baby Teagan.

His family are rallying round but the expense of travelling and accommodation are high and that is why Robyn has set up Bobby’s Battle Fund. The family have already raised over £4,000 towards the £5,000 target.

Robyn added: “Najette is doing an amazing job. But with a three-year-old and a new born, you can imagine her hands are very full. And it’s only natural that as Bobby’s family, we would like to be there to help and support as much as possible too.