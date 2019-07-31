Colne staff and shoppers' super charity fund-raising bid

Colleagues and customers at Sainsbury’s Colne have been on a bumper charity find-raising bid.

They have raised more than £3450 for BK’s Heroes since they began supporting the charity in August last year.

Fiona King, trustee of BK’s Heroes, said: "Thank you so much to everyone who voted for BK’S Heroes and to Sainsbury’s for all the support over the past 12 months.

"We have really enjoyed coming into the store and meeting so many lovely people. The amount of money raised is amazing but it has also given us the opportunity to raise

much needed awareness for these two life-threatening conditions.

"Thank you to everyone who donated.”