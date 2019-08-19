Colne support service praised by Care Quality Commission

A Colne service which supports people to live in their own homes has received a glowing Care Quality Commission report.

Limes Place, which opened on Argyle Street last December, provides 11 specially designed flats and 24-hour support for people with mental health conditions, learning disabilities or physical disabilities.

The service, which is managed by national adult health and social care charity Making Space, received ‘good’ ratings in every area measured by the CQC, the independent regulator of health and social care.

Their report was produced after visiting residents with just 48 hours’ notice.

“Many of the CQC inspections are unannounced, but as Limes Place provides tenancies to individuals, inspectors needed to give them notice that they would be visiting their homes,” explained performance and quality manager Paula Spence.

Inspectors visited five people in their homes and spoke with six members of staff before producing the report, which described the £1.6m. Limes Place development as being ‘friendly and inclusive.”

Staff were praised for being “kind and friendly” and “respectful” and delivering “personalised care and support”. The report also noted that tenants are encouraged to lead independent, healthy lifestyles, with a focus on privacy and dignity.

Paula added: “Limes Place only opened eight months ago, so this is an amazing outcome in such a short space of time. The report has really encapsulated what we strive for, which is to support people to make their own decisions and live independently.

"When we designed the scheme we really focused on co-production. We’ll help people to achieve what they want and need, but we make it very clear that they are responsible for themselves.

Gaynor Chisnall, executive director of operations said: “I’m really proud that the inspectors recognised all of this and gave us such a positive report. The comments from residents were particularly welcome, as they all said they feel supported, safe and independent.”

The highest rating the CQC can give is ‘outstanding’, and Gaynor is confident that Limes Place will achieve this in the next inspection.

“The inspector suggested that our paperwork could be more person-centred, and this is something that we were already working on,” she explains. “The people who live at Limes Place have all come from a residential service, so to go to independent living is a massive journey for them.

"We’re a very new service so the procedures we have in place for that transition are being fine-tuned, but the culture we have in place and the relationships we have with residents are all very positive. Now we need to continue that journey to make sure we are outstanding in every area.”

There are still a limited number of supported living apartments available. They are suitable for people aged 18+ who require a minimum of four hours of support a day. Contact accomodation@makingspace.co.uk for more information.