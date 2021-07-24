Concern over missing Burnley man
Police are becoming concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Burnley.
Neil Love (59) was last seen in the area on July 29th.
Neil is described as a white male, 5ft 8 in. height, with short/shaved grey hair and of a very slim build, some facial stubble and a subtle Scottish accent.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with orange/blue patches on the elbows, faded green combat pants and black boots.
He is believed to have links to the Briefield and Colne area.
A police spokesman said: "We are now concerned for Neil's welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.
"If you have seen Neil or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20210720-0319. Please share this post and thanks for your help."